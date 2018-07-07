Christopher McQuarrie impressed with Sean Harris

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Director Christopher McQuarrie is impressed with actor Sean Harris, and says he did an underwater stunt around 12 times just to get it right.

Harris is returning as Solomon Lane in the "Mission Impossible" film franchise.

"There is a giant wall of water that almost seems like a character coming up to get him. We submerged the truck in water and rolled it over, but kept the camera stationary, which is why the orientation of the water looks so strange," McQuarrie said in a statement to IANS.

"Sean told me he could hold his breath for 45 seconds, but when he was upside down, he had to blow through his nose, so he instantly went from 45 seconds to no air whatsoever. To his credit, he probably did it about 10 to 12 times for us to get the shot just right," he added.

The films also stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

A Paramount Pictures movie, "Mission Impossible: Fallout" will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is set to release in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

