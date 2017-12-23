Christmas fervour grips nation

People in Kerala thronged shops to buy decorative items for Christmas. A plethora of items, including Santa Claus masks, Christmas stars, trees and other embellishments are attracting many buyers. The 'season to be jolly', as it is popularly known, is inching closer. With festive fervour in the air, people across the nation are in the midst of preparing a royal welcome for Jesus Christ and Santa Claus. Traditional Indian marble paper has been used for wrapping up gifts this year as opposed to Chinese wrapping paper. Traders in Thiruvananthapuram said there was a surge in LED stars this year. Meanwhile, a special Christmas programme was held in Kochi for differently-abled students. The students, soaking in festive spirit, sang Christmas carols and ate sweets and indulged in merrymaking. Christmas is celebrated with much pomp, gaiety and devotion across India with carol singing, cakes, candles, glittering Christmas trees and exchange of gifts.