Christmas Eve: Plum cake weighing 750 kgs unveiled in Ahmedabad

People across India are seen spreading the festive cheer, visiting churches and lighting candles on Christmas Eve. A Christmas plum cake weighing 750 kgs was unveiled at a mall in Ahmedabad on Monday. The task of making the giant cake was taken up by Chef Aanal Kotak. It is non-alcoholic eggless plum cake, which measured 56 feet in length. Chef along with his team worked for 110 hours to complete this cake. Parts of the cake would be donated to the needy and the rest would be sold and profits will be used to purchase sweaters for the under privileged. In other parts of country too people were seen indulging in last minute shopping and purchasing everything from decorations to Santa Claus hats. Churches in the city were all set for the festival having set up displays commemorating the birth of Jesus. The Churches wore a pretty sight with their floral and light decorations. Marking the annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas is celebrated across the world on December 25.