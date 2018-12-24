Christmas Eve: Festive cheers ring across the country

People across India were seen spreading the festive cheer, visiting churches and lighting candles on Christmas Eve. In several parts of country people were seen indulging in last minute shopping and purchasing everything from decorations to Santa Claus hats. Churches in the city were all set for the festival having set up displays commemorating the birth of Jesus. The Churches wore a pretty sight with their floral and light decorations. Marking the annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas is celebrated across the world on December 25.