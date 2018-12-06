Christian Michel was extradited to India, matter is being handled by CBI: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday addressed a press briefing in the national capital. Speaking on the Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Christian Michel, Kumar said, "after following all due process and after exhausting of all judicial processes, Christian Michel was extradited to India. The matter is being handled by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This is an example of cooperation between India and UAE."