Chrissy Metz shares emotional story of mom's stroke

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Actress Chrissy Metz has opened up about her personal struggle after her mother suffered a sudden stroke, and says it was a very difficult time for the family.

In an essay for Christian magazine Guideposts, the "This Is Us" star explained the traumatic event occurred right before the 2017 Emmy Awards, when Metz and her mother were getting ready, reports usatoday.com.

Metz was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "This is Us", which is aired in India on Star World.

"She'd just come home from getting her hair done -- prepping for the awards -- and fell outside her car," she recounted.

"An ambulance rushed her to the hospital. She'd had a massive stroke, two major clots in her carotid artery."

Once at the hospital, Metz said the outlook wasn't promising, but that she wouldn't giving up hope.

"The doctor said her prognosis was grim," she wrote.

"The stroke was on the left side of the brain. He said he was certain she would have paralysis on her right side and that her speech and swallowing would be severely compromised. 'You don't know my mom,' I said."

Though Metz could be at the hospital for only 36 hours since she had to get back to filming, she said she spent that time praying with her brother and sisters.

Metz was happy that mother made a "strong recovery."

"The swelling in her brain went down without surgery. She went from being bedridden to going to the bathroom on her own in less than two weeks," she said.

