Chrissy Metz doesn't take comments about her weight personally

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Chrissy Metz says she has to go through a lot of body-shaming and hateful comments about her weight.

The actress says she tries not to respond to them.

During her appearance on the "Megyn Kelly Today" show, Metz, who has earned an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her role of Kate Pearson in "This is Us", opened up about getting nasty comments about her weight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Metz said: "There's been a lot of body-shaming, and a lot of really hateful comments. For me, I can't take it personally because people's perception is their reality. They don't know me and they don't know my plight, they don't know my issues -- they don't know who I am. I know that hurt people hurt people.

"My thing is, I can't respond with hate or with hurt because it doesn't help the progression of the growth so I'm always like not even engaging."

The Floridan-native also said that she was down to less than her last dollar when she landed the role on "This is Us". The second season of the show will premiere in India on Star World on Saturday.

--IANS

