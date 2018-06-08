Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' gets average reviews

One could say that 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' was a platform for Chris Pratt to win back hearts of his fans, after he was trolled post release of 'Avengers: Infinity War'. In 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' he returned as the guardian of man-made dinosaurs. The film got an early release date in India, and his fans from this nation, were moderately impressed with his film. "I loved the CGI very much. Movie was average," said one of the viewers.