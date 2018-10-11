Chris Hemsworth's solo selfish mission

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Chris Hemsworth says he "selfishly" asked his wife and actress Elsa Pataky and children not to visit him so he could focus on work.

In an interview to GQ Australia, Hemsworth said he asked his family not to visit him for three-and-a-half weeks while he was working on "Bad Times at the El Royale", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 35-year-old shares three children -- daughter India, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan -- with Pataky.

"Normally I come away with my family," he said, when asked about balancing work and family life.

"We arrive in a city. I rush off to work, do my prep. Rush home, kids, family, my wife. Next morning, up again, trying to fit in some training. Rush home, feed the kids," he said.

This pattern changed when it came to filming "Bad Times at the El Royale".

"Elsa ended up having a job at the same time, so it was fine but I actively chose to have it be a solo mission. It allowed me to selfishly focus just on this character," he explained.

"I would wake up and think, 'I can actually go to work and think about the character', and then I would come home and think about the character then, too. I just hadn't been able to go to that place for a while," the actor added.

Hemsworth is best known for his superhero avatar as Thor. The third instalment of the "Thor" franchise "Thor: Ragnarok" was a success in India and globally. The film will make its first Indian television premiere on October 28 on Star Movies.

