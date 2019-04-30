Chris Hemsworth 'thankful' for smashing success of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Emotional over all the love and praise pouring in for his movie 'Avengers: Endgame', Chris Hemsworth shared a video on Instagram thanking his fans for making the film a 'great success' on the box office over the globe. A few days back, the actor also posted a series of pictures and a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle to express happiness over the kind of response 'Avengers: Endgame' has received by the fans from all over the globe. The film which released on April 26 emerged as the highest opener of any Hollywood film in India by minting over Rs 150 crore in just three days. The film marks the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Chris Evans as Captain America.