Chris Hemsworth concludes filming in India for 'Dhaka'

Actor Chris Hemsworth concluded shooting for Netflix thriller 'Dhaka' in India. After long days of shooting in the country, he thanked people for a wonderful experience. While on visit to India for the shoot, he was regular in documenting his visit through his Instagram posts and stories. Before leaving for Thailand for the next schedule of the film, the 'Avengers' actor posted a video on Instagram wherein he can be seen waving to the crowd on the streets. 'Dhaka' is penned by Anthony Russo which is a kidnap extraction drama.