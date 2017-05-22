From Chris Gayle to Ravindra Jadeja: The big flops of IPL 2017

Check out the players who were not at their best in IPL 2017

The tenth season of IPL has come to an end, and it was Mumbai Indians who clinched the trophy after defeating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final. It was a nail biting match as MI won the game and cup by just one run.

Total eight teams took part in the competition, and every team had a star and a flop. While many youngsters surprised everyone by their performance, there were many big names and some debutants who failed to live up to the hype.

Let’s take a look at players who were not at their best in IPL 2017:

Ab de Villiers: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not had the best of seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, and de Villiers has been at the forefront of their failure. He scored only 216 runs in 9 matches with an average of 27. De Villiers only hit one half-century and his best score in this season was 89.

Chris Gayle: Gayle was another flop of RCB who failed to live up to his reputation. The West-Indian batsman is known for destroying the bowlers and for hitting massive sixes. However, in the tenth season of IPL, Gayle failed badly, and fans were unlucky as they couldn’t witness “Gayle storm” in the latest season of IPL.

RCB opener only managed to score 200 runs in 9 matches at an average 22.22 and a strike rate of 122.69.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada made his IPL debut this season, and he failed to live up to expectations. The South-African bowler was sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 5 crore but was unsuccessful to justify the price tag. Rabada picked up just six wickets in as many matches and gave away 55 runs. The South African pacer bowled well in patches but overall had disappointing debut season.

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane who played as a Rising Pune Supergiant opener, started on a good note as he smashed a half-century in the RPS’ first match of the season. However, he failed to continue his form and walked back to pavilion cheaply, in many matches.

One of the major problems that Rahane faced was inconsistency and he failed to provide the start to his team as an opener. Rahane scored 382 runs in 16 matches at an average of 25.46. His highest score in this season was 60.

Shane Watson: Watson who plays as an all-rounder for RCB, failed terribly in terms of performance in IPL 10 and was another name to blame for RCB’s poor season. Watson scored just 71 runs in 8 matches at an average of 11.83. While, with the ball, Watson picked up five wickets in 8 matches and gave away 245 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja: The world No.1 Test bowler Ravindra Jadeja who plays for Gujarat Lions was disappointing in this season of IPL as the all-rounder neither bowled his best nor entertained the crowds with his bat. Though he as outstanding with his fielding and inflicted many run-outs.

Jadeja scored mere 158 runs in 12 matches with an average of 24.05, and in the bowling department, Jadeja picked up five wickets in total 38 overs.

Tymal Mills: Mills was sold for Rs 12 crores to RCB which was 12 times more than his base price. However, English fast bowler failed to justify his price tag and gave a mediocre performance.

Mills picked up five wickets in five matches and proved out to be costly as he gave away 153 runs in 107 balls with an economy rate of 8.57.