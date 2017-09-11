Chris Froome Creates History by Winning Tour de France, Vuelta in Same Season

Froome is the third man to complete the Tour de France-Vuelta double in the same year and first in that order.

New Delhi: Chris Froome on Sunday became the first Briton to win the Vuelta a Espana and the third rider to win a double of the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same season when he finished the race by retaining his advantage over Vincenzo Nibali.

The Team Sky rider’s winning margin was two minutes and 15 seconds over Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali. Russia’s Ilnur Zakarin was 36 seconds further back in third, a BBC report said.

Froome is the third man to complete the Tour de France-Vuelta double in the same year and first in that order. Italy’s Matteo Trentin won the final stage to claim his fourth of the race.

Earlier, Froome was able to sip a celebratory bottle of beer and glass of Cava on his way to the Spanish capital, knowing he had only to cross the finish line to win because tradition dictates the race leader is not challenged on the final stage.

“I’ve been fighting for this victory for six years. It’s amazing to stand on the top step this time,” he said, referring to his three second-place finishes in the race in previous years.

“To set off at the start of the year with the goal of winning the Tour of France and back it up at the Vuelta is an incredible feeling.

“But it is nothing I could have achieved on my own. I’ve got an amazing team behind me. “To win two Grand Tours like this is an amazing feeling and it’s going to be hard to top.”

He now equals the feat of legendary riders Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) in completing the Tour-Vuelta double – the previous doubles were done when the Spanish race was held in the spring with the Tour following in July.