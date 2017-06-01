Choudhary re-elected to ITTF board

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Dhanraj Choudhary, who represents Asia at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), was re-elected as a Board of Director (BoD) member for another four-year term along with other continental representatives.

Choudhary, who is the former Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation of India, will serve his second successive term as BoD member at the ITTF.

With most of the representatives getting re-elected to the Board of Directors, the list of 32 has olny two newcomers in Olympic Games gold medallist and world champion Ryu Seungmin from Korea and Jörgen Persson of Sweden.

Meanwhile, Germany's Thomas Weikert defeated Belgium's Jean-Michel Saive 118-90 to extend his stint as ITTF President by four more years. He was appointed President in 2014 when Adham Sharara, the then chief, stepped down.

--IANS

