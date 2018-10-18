Choudhary clears air on attending ICC meet

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The BCCI on Thursday cleared the air on whether acting-secretary Amitabh Choudhary was attending the ICC Chief Executives meeting as a substitute to under-fire CEO Rahul Johri, stating that the former is a director of the board and was anyway scheduled to attend the conference.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had stopped Johri from attending the meeting in Singapore from October 17 to 20 following allegations of sexual harassment on social media.

While the CoA has sought an explanation from Johri, the ICC is set to discuss the issue during the meeting.

"Ever since it was decided that Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Mr Johri.

"It must be noted Mr. Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference in Singapore even if Mr. Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting," BCCI said in a statement.

--IANS

