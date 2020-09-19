Chopper scam: Charge sheet accuses SP Tyagi's cousins of laundering Rs five crore received in kickbacks

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Two cousins of former Indian Air Force Chief SP Tyagi used shell companies and banking routes to launder Rs five crore of bribe money received in the VVIP chopper deal, the CBI has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet which has also named as accused Giacomino Saponaro, the then Managing Director of AgustaWestland International Ltd.

The CBI has named 15 entities (individuals and companies) in its supplementary charge sheet, filed in a special court, which primarily focuses on the money trail of the bribe paid to swing the Rs 3,600-crore deal for 12 helicopter in favour of AgustaWestland which was not in the primary race because of 6,000 metres operational ceiling set for the helicopters to be used to ferry VVIPs including the Prime Minister, the President, the Vice President and the Defence Minister.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed on Friday night, nearly three years after the first charge sheet by the SIT under the then Special Director Rakesh Asthana, naming former IAF Chief SP Tyagi as accused in the scam.

The court will hear the matter on Monday.

According to the CBI probe into the money trail of the bribe, SP Tyagi's cousins -- Sandeep and Sanjeev Tyagi -- through their New Delhi based company Neel Madhav Consultants Pvt. Ltd had acquired a Kolkata-based company Mainak Agency Pvt. Ltd. in 2009 to launder Rs five crore in kickbacks received through banking channels using shell companies and fake bank accounts to camouflage the transactions.

Tyagi brothers allegedly acted in collusion with other accused--Narendra Kumar Jain and Rajesh Kumar Jain of Kolkata--who created the shell companies, and Sunil Kothari, then Managing Director of Om Metals Infotech Pvt Ltd who allegedly opened fake accounts in different banks.

The agency has alleged that Tyagis gave Jains and Kothari Rs five crore in black which was routed back to them as clean money through purported business transactions.

The CBI has alleged that it has intercepted conversations between middlemen Guido Ralph Haschke and Carlo Gerosa to establish the allegations that AgustaWestland had paid bribes to Sandeep Tyagi.

The conversation allegedly paints a picture of Sandeep Tyagi as a reliable man having deep contacts in New Delhi, officials said.

Giacomino Saponaro, the then Managing Director of AgustaWestland International Ltd, has also been named as an accused.

The CBI has charged the accused under Indian Penal Code sections of criminal conspiracy (120B), destruction of evidence (201), cheating (420) and forgery (471) among others and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that Christian Michel James, one of the middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal already named as accused in first charge sheet, had allegedly paid Rs 97 lakh to his associate KV Kunhikrishnan, a former GM of Westland Support, to get documents related to procurement process which were passed on to the company.

James who was extradited from Dubai in December, 2018 had allegedly used services of Kunhikrishnan for procuring the documents pertaining to the procurement process for which Rs 97 lakh were paid to him as consultancy charges, the agency has said.

These documents were passed on to the company and were recovered during searches at the premises of another European middleman Guido Ralph Haschke by Swiss authorities, they said.

The agency has further alleged that Praveen Bakshi, PK Aggarwal, then Managing Director of IDS Infotech Ltd and Rajeev Saxena, Director, Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius, through their respective companies had facilitated in transferring the kickbacks from AgustaWestland.

Other accused advocate Gautam Khaitan (named in first charge sheet) and his employee Deepak Goyal allegedly prepared fake invoices and sent mails for transferring the said kickbacks through IDS Tunisia and Interstellar Technologies Ltd and other companies.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has named as accused Sandeep Tyagi, Praveen Bakshi, PK Aggarwal, the then Managing Director IDS Infotech Ltd, and the company, Narendra Kumar Jain and Rajesh Kumar Jain of Kolkata, and Sunil Kothari, the then Managing Director of M/s OM Metals Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

It has also named KV Kunhikrishnan, former GM of Westland Support Services Ltd and an alleged associate of middleman Christian Michel James, Rajiv Saxena, the then Director of Interstellar Technologies Ltd and the company, and Deepak Goyal.

