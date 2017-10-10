Choosing Death: The Unthinkable Dilemma

How I opted to euthanise my terminally ill pet.

I found him late one night, after three days of constant downpour. Mumbai rains can be brutal. Steady thunderclaps and twelve hours of pitter-patter were pierced by sharp cries- we could hear his mews through the night. It didn’t stop, so the next day I set out on a personal mini rescue mission.

Fatty entered our house as a reluctant rescue in a reluctant family. He lived in a shoebox that I’d lined with soft pillowcases, and was confined to only the perimeter of my bedroom and the bathroom. My dad knew of my consistent obsession with picking up strays from the street, we’d seen them all come and go. So I safely assumed Fatty was just another temporary visitor. I knew what I had to do to not get too attached to him. What I wasn’t prepared for was the growing feelings of everyone around me but me. My mum started taking responsibility of feeding him, my dad decided to christen him. Slowly and subconsciously, everyone made space for him in their heart. Questions of looking for a home didn’t spring up at all, and that’s how Chocolate, aka Fatty, found a place in our home.

Subscribe to 101 India.



‘Don’t close the door Choco is sleeping’

He went from a nervous and terrified kitten to a naughty fur-ball. He loved chasing the end of string, his little paws struggling to catch hold of it. His perimeter expanded, it went from the multiple bedrooms in our house to the outside of our apartment. He learnt to walk out, go down three flights of stairs, make his way to the garden, spend a few hours there and when he decided it was time to come back, make his way up the same three flights of stairs- all of this all by himself. He’d mew at our doorstep, which served as his version of a doorbell. He preferred pooping in open spaces, and developed the skill of digging a hole for himself, doing his job in there and covering it up once he was done, as if embarrassed. I always looked away as he did this, as if to give him his privacy.

We accepted him not just as a pet. He was an independent member of the family- he had his likes, his dislikes, his favourite spots in the house to sleep in, his preferred variant of fish. Everyone loved him. It was nothing he did, he wasn’t one for overtly obvious displays of affection. But he cared, and those around him could feel it. His presence seemed to spread warm comfort, his uber whiteness like a halo from the heavens above. He seemed cocooned in his own bubble of pristine, and he walked with a magnificent grace that made us feel like we were his royal subjects and we were blessed he set foot in our abode.

Subscribe to 101 India.



Read More