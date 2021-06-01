Choksi inner circle expose continues | Times Now Exclusive

Times now exclusively tracks the inner circle of Mehul Choksi. Dinesh Bhatia, alleged director of GD India pvt. Ltd., was confronted by Times Now. Rakesh Trivedi, DY News Editor, when asked him about the case, he replied that he had nothing to do with the case. Dinesh Bhatia who was accused inPNB Bank scam case also said that whatever he knew, he has given that in writing. On May 25, Choksi was detained in Dominica, a Caribbean island. He had previously been on the island of Antigua. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are among the main suspects in the 2018 Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, in which they are accused of siphoning off a total of Rs 13,500 crore from the public purse via letters of undertaking.