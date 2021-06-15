‘Choksi Is an Indian Citizen’: Indian Authorities Tell Dominica HC

In an affidavit filed by the consular office of the High Commission of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Indian authorities said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen as his renunciation application was rejected.

This comes after the Dominica High Court rejected Choksi’s bail petition for being a “flight risk” on 12 June.

The affidavit added that Choksi’s claims were “bogus” as his Indian citizenship has not yet ceased. Moreover, “his claim of renunciation of Indian citizenship is contrary to the laws in India as is completely erroneous,” ANI reported.

The issue of cancelling Choksi’s citizenship granted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on the grounds that the citizenship was obtained fraudulently, was also raised.

“Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen and his application for renunciation of Indian citizenship was rejected. He is erroneously claiming renunciation of the Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955,” the affidavit added.

CBI Files Affidavit in Dominica High Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the PNB bank fraud case, had also filed a affidavit in the Dominica High Court opposing Choksi’s bail petition and asserting that “he is and remains an international fugitive who continues to evade law enforcement in India,” ANI reported.

The CBI also told the Dominica Court that on the complaint made by the Indian government, a “red notice” has been issued by the Interpol.

The agency added, “Mehul Choksi is fully aware of proceedings in India. He has appointed lawyers in India, and one of them recently gave a press interview about the happenings in Dominica supporting the version being advanced by Choksi. It is unfortunate that Mehul Choksi has suppressed all this from the Court and has instead suggested that there are no proceedings against him in India.”

The CBI informed the Dominican court that a Non-Bailable Warrant of Arrest had been issued against Choksi on 17 April 2018, which could not be executed as he had already fled the country.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are the key accused in the Rs 13,400-crore Punjab National Bank scam of 2017. Both fled India in January 2018 before the CBI could file a case against them and have been absconding since.

(With inputs from ANI)

