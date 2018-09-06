Chitrangda Singh to be seen in new food show

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh has been roped in to be a part of a unique food-based show on AXN, marking her first appearance in the English general entertainment channel space.

Scheduled to air next month, the culinary show is part of an association between hospitality chain Marriott International and AXN India.

Chitrangda's college degree in food and nutrition and her versatility as an actor, charm and glamour made her an authentic choice for the show, read a statement.

The actress said in a statement: "Food is central in most of our lives and the chefs of Marriott are artists who create magic with ingredients. I have always been curious about cuisines and cultures and my travels across the world have given me the opportunity to try a variety of food.

"This project is a great opportunity to taste some of the finest dishes in world cuisine. Who says work can't be fun and delicious?"

More details about the show will be announced at an official press conference in October.

--IANS

rb/bg