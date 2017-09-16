Chitkara University in collaboration with TEDx organized an event TEDxChitkaraUniversity on 15th September 2017

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): TEDxChitkaraUniversity is proud to bring TED's movement of "ideas worth spreading" to a university brimming with its extraordinary thinkers and doers.

It brings together eight speakers from across the country and across disciplines and industries to present talks that foster forward-thinking, action-oriented conversations and motivate you to explore your potential. The event was organized today at Chitkara University Punjab Campus.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized (subject to certain rules and regulations).

The event brought great excitement and energy on the campus among students, faculty, participants and the distinguished speakers who lit the stage with great words around the theme "Explore Your Potential."

The words from the speakers inspired and had a lasting impact on the audience. Every speaker was welcomed with a standing ovation, and there was huge applause for the experiences shared during the event. The event was also a great networking platform to collaborate with each other.

The speakers at the event were Bhaktiveda Dhaul - Founder of PRANAAH, Kezban Klein - Director of IFAA India, Manav Jain - HR Professional, Nandita Puri - Journalist, Prasoon Gupta - Serial Entrepreneur, Vinee Ajmera - Coach/Trainer and Yatin Thakur - Serial Entrepreneur.

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University said, "It was a pleasure to host TEDxChitkaraUniversity event today. It was inspiring to see the speakers share their experiences on the miracles an individual or a team can perform if they use their potential to the core. All participants could associate themselves with the theme of the event and have stepped out with a positive intent. We look forward to organize many such TEDX events in the future." (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)