Chitale takes silver at junior TT meet

Suva (Fiji), Oct 29 (IANS) India's young table tennis player Diya Chitale cliched the silver medal in the Girls' Doubles category of the 2017 ITTF World Cadet Challenge here on Sunday.

The Mumbai lass, who was the only Indian player selected to represent Asia in this continental battle, paired up with Hanna Ryu of South Korea to make her way all the way to the title round.

They beat Livia Lima (Brazil) and Valentina Rios (Chile) in the semifinals to set up an all-Asia final.

They, however, went down to the top seeded pair of Yingqi Huang (China) and Yumeno Soma (Japan) 0-3 (7-11, 11-13, 7-11) to settle for the silver.

Diya had earlier won the gold medal in the Team event, though, as part of a strong Team Asia. Yingqi Huang (China), Yumeno Soma (Japan) and Hanna Ryu (South Korea) were the other members of the tournament.

She did well in the singles as well to finish 10th.

