Chirag Paswan’s Show of Strength in Delhi Today Amid Power Tussle with Uncle Pashupati Paras

The faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan has called a national executive meeting in Delhi on Sunday, amid a power struggle with his uncle Pashupati Paras over the control of the party. Paswan has asserted that more than 90 per cent of the national executive members are with him.

The move is being seen as an opportunity for Chirag Paswan to flex his muscles after all five other MPs of the party joined Paras to divest him of key positions. An LJP leader said Chirag Paswan, the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, could use proceedings of Sunday’s meeting to back up its case before the Election Commission.

A day ahead of the committee meeting in Delhi, the LJP faction led by Paras disbanded all party bodies and state units and announced a new national executive. All other MPs of the Paras faction in the executive while a few of those party office-bearers who switched loyalty to him from Chirag Paswan have also been inducted. In a statement, Paras said that all other party wings have been disbanded.

Paras arrived in Patna from Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the national executive committee meeting of the party held on Thursday. He was later elected as LJP President with the support of five MPs, including himself and his nephew Prince Raj.

Chirag Paswan and some other leaders of LJP’s faction led by him on Saturday arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. After meeting him, Chirag Paswan told media, “I conveyed to him (LS Speaker Om Birla) the facts and urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended LJP MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. This is illegal and our party’s constitution does not allow this.”

“LJP constitution clearly states that any change taking place in Assembly/Parliament needs to be approved by central parliamentary board. He (Om Birla) listened to us very carefully and assured us to reconsider the decision in light of the new facts put forward by us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan was caught in a controversy on Friday after an alleged audio conversation of the former LJP chief with a worker was leaked on social media.

The audio conversation between Chirag Paswan and LJP Youth Wing leader Sanjeev Sardar went viral where the LJP leader can be heard instructing Sardar to hold a massive protest at the LJP office and at the airport when Pashupati Kumar Paras arrived in Patna on Wednesday. He further asked Sardar to make sure that Paras doesn’t enter the party office in Patna.

In reply, Sardar can be heard saying that he would arrange youth from the Dalit hostels in Patna for the protest against Paras’ arrival. However the authenticity of the audio conversation cannot be confirmed.

