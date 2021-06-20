Chirag Paswan seeks Bharat Ratna for father Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan (with mic) in the national executive meeting on Sunday (ANI).

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Facing revolt within his party, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on his father and late subaltern leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

He also said that he would take out an Aashirwad Yatra on July 5, his father's birthday, in every district of Bihar seeking the support of the public in wake of the recently-surfaced rift between him and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

"Most of the members were present at the national executive meeting. The members condemned and opposed the use of party's symbol and name by the expelled members. It has also been demanded to confer Bharat Ratna upon Ram Vilas Paswan and install a big statue of him in Bihar," Chirag told ANI after holding the national executive meeting in New Delhi.

"My father's birth anniversary falls on July 5. My father and uncle are not with me anymore. So we have decided to take out an Aashirvaad Yatra from July 5 from Hajipur. The Yatra will pass through all districts of Bihar. We need love and blessings from people," he added.

Getting emotional while speaking, Chirag said: "Now I need everyone's blessings. My mother's blessings stood by me like a shield. I will fight this battle with patience. I will fight with truth on my side. I will take out a Aashirwad Yatra in every district of Bihar seeking the blessings of every mother, sister and youth of the state."

Chirag and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras have formed their own factions within the party and both are claiming to be the real LJP. Currently, the matter is before the Election Commission.

Chirag said he wants to show that he is the real heir to the party formed by his father through the Bharat Ratna demand for him and through the Aashirwad Yatra in Bihar. (ANI)