Chirag Paswan Instigating Protest Against Uncle? LJP Leader's 'Audio Conversation' Leaked on Social Media

LJP leader Chirag Paswan, the son of former Union minister and LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan, was caught in a controversy on Friday after an alleged audio conversation of the former LJP chief with a worker was leaked on social media.

The audio conversation between Chirag Paswan and LJP Youth Wing leader Sanjeev Sardar went viral where the LJP leader can be heard instructing Sardar to hold a massive protest at the LJP office and at the airport when Pashupati Kumar Paras arrived in Patna on Wednesday. He further asked Sardar to make sure that Paras doesn’t enter the party office in Patna.

In reply, Sardar can be heard saying that he would arrange youth from the Dalit hostels in Patna for the protest against Paras’ arrival. However the authenticity of the audio conversation cannot be confirmed.

Paras arrived here from Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the national executive committee meeting of the party held on Thursday. He was later elected as LJP President with the support of five MPs, including himself and his nephew Prince Raj.

Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan faced a coup by five Lok Sabha MPs of his party, including his uncle Paras and cousin Prince Raj.

The five MPs had on Monday removed Chirag Paswan as the leader of LJP in the Lok Sabha, before removing him as the party president during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday.

Following the coup, Chirag called a virtual national executive meeting and sacked the five MPs from the party for ‘anti-party’ activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here