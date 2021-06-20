Chirag Paswan Holds National Executive Meet, Says He Has Support

Amid a bitter power tussle with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the control of the Lok Jankshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan held a national executive meeting in Delhi on Sunday, 20 June.

This comes just a day after the Paras-led faction disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party and announced a new national executive in response to his nephew’s meeting. He also claimed that Paswan cannot hold a party meeting since he’s not the president anymore.

However, Paswan has asserted that he has support from more than 90 percent of the national executive members.

“Most of the members were present at national executive meeting. The members condemned and opposed the use of the party’s symbol and name by expelled members,” Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

According to a report on NDTV, he also took an oath to protect the party “at all costs”.

This meeting holds a special significance since it can be seen a show of support for the Paswan faction. Discussions in the meeting also included demands for a Bharat Ratna for his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, and a big statue of him be installed in Bihar.

He further said, “My father's birth anniversary falls on July 5. My father and uncle are not with me anymore. So, we've decided to take out an 'Aashirvaad Yatra' from 5th July from Hajipur. Yatra will pass through all districts of Bihar, we need more love and blessings from people."

