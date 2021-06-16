Chirag did not agree to LJP contesting Bihar polls as part of NDA, says Pashupati Kumar Paras

LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 17 (ANI): Pashupati Kumar Paras, the new leader of LJP in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday took a dig at his nephew Chirag Paswan saying he did not agree to contesting last year's Bihar assembly polls as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance and it was a reason for the party's present problems.

Pashupati Kumar Paras said that the party had performed well when he was the party's Bihar unit chief during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but was later removed.

"You must ask Chirag Paswan why did he remove me from the state president's post. We contested Bihar elections under my supervision and won six seats. We received the highest percentage of the vote as per the election commission," he said.

"We wanted to contest the election in alliance with NDA but he (Chirag Paswan) didn't agree to it," he added.

LJP MP Prince Raj was appointed as the new LJP chief in Bihar in October 2019 in place of Pashupati Kuma Paras.

The appointment was made by the then Lok Janshakti Party president Ramvilas Paswan and announced by his son Chirag Paswan,MP, at a press conference.

The LJP is witnessing a tussle between its two factions, both of which have taken "action" against each other.

Both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Ram Paras have claimed control over the party.

Pashupati Kumar Paras has been recognised as the new leader of the party in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan. (ANI)