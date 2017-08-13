Chinese runner gets hit on head in 4x100m final

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Su Bingtian, the third leg runner in China's men's 4x100m relay team, has alleged that he was hit on the head by Britain's second leg runner Adam Gemili when the former started his sprint during their final at the World Athletics Championships here.

Su rubbed his head after he handed the baton to anchor runner Zhang Peimeng who raced across the finish line in fourth while Britain clocked 37.47 seconds to win in a European record time on Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese team have decided not to appeal.

"When I started off, the (British) second leg suddenly gave me a hit because he was cheering for his teammate. At that time, I was just speeding up and it surely would affect my speed," said Su.

"I was taken back a little then."

Britain eventually edged the US to the gold and Japan took bronze.

Apart from that incident, Su said everyone in the team delivered their best performance.

"I think everyone has done a good job. Actually, making regular appearances at top level international competitions already proves our strength," he said.

"The only thing I feel regretful is that we can't have a better result because this was the last time this team competed together at an international competition."

Longtime anchor runner Zhang will end his career after the world championships and a medal could have been a great gift for his farewell race.

"Our initial goal was to secure a final berth and strive for a medal and I always have believed that we are capable of it," said Zhang, whose team won a silver medal at Beijing world championships two years ago.

"I was dreaming of a perfect ending but sadly luck was not on our side."

