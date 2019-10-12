Chinese Prez Xi overwhelmed with precious hospitality, thoughtful arrangements in Tamil Nadu

Delegation level talks held between India and China in Tamil Nadu's Kovalam. During the delegation talk, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "It is my great pleasure to come to this beautiful city of Chennai. Since the moment we arrived, we are overwhelmed with the precious hospitality and thoughtful arrangements. I and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. I feel Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of Chennai cherish friendly sentiments towards the Chinese people and Chinese Government. This will be a memorable experience for me and us." He also said, "Yesterday Prime Minister as you said, you and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations."