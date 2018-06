Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi to have informal Summit in India in 2019

China has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi invitation to President Xi Jinping to have a informal summit in India in 2019, similar to Wuhan Summit, informed Ministry of External Affairs during a press conference in China's Qingdao. After the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that accepting invitation by China was one of the most important outcomes of the meeting. "It was a substantive meeting and President Xi Jinping began by making positive assessment of Wuhan summit. He described it as 'a new starting point' in our bilateral relations. PM described it as 'milestone in our relations", the Foreign Secretary added.