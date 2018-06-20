Chinese President meets Nepal PM

Beijing, June 20 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping met Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Wednesday and said Beijing is ready to cooperate with the Himalayan nation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Nepal in infrastructure connectivity, post-disaster reconstruction, trade and investment under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," Xi told Oli, according to Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, the two sides signed eight agreements worth $2.4 billion on the second day of Oli's visit.

This is Oli's first official visit to China after returning to power in February and the second foreign trip after India. He is in China on a five-day visit.

--IANS

soni/mr