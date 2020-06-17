What Chinese Media Said About India-China Face-Off In Ladakh

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on Monday at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. In a late evening statement on Tuesday, the army said that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in Galwan, where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15/16.

“Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20,” the statement read, according to The Hindu.

The army also said there had been casualties on both sides, though it’s still unclear what the toll on the Chinese side is.

Both sides haven’t given out too many details on the clash, but India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the face-off happened “as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo” and accused China of departing from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China, however, accused India of upping the ante. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that “Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes.”

