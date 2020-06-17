How Chinese Media Downplayed the Deadly Galwan Valley Clashes

While the headlines of every Indian news publication and several Western agencies were in big bold letters about the border confrontation between the Chinese and Indian troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh, there seems to be hardly any mention of it in the Chinese State media.

In a ‘violent face-off’ that took place on the night of Monday, 15 June, between India and China, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Indian army had stated that the clash along the Line of Actual Control resulted in ‘casualties on both sides.’

However, China's State media on Wednesday downplayed the border dispute and there has been no mention about the casualties on its side until now.

‘Depends on How They Want to Play It’

China's defence ministry had confirmed on late Tuesday that there had been casualties, but didn’t divulge more details and State media seems to have not questioned or highlighted this aspect.

“In China, all this depends on how they want to play it. So, I don’t think they want to play it like an event where the Chinese have won anything. Indian media tends to play it that way. But in China, it is more controlled so the result is, there are no details,” Manoj Joshi, Chinese affairs expert and a distinguished fellow of the Observer Research Foundation said.

Rory Medcalf, Professor and Head of National Security College, Australian National University took to Twitter to question whether China "did not want to tell its people about the PLA’s first deadly clash in decades - because things did not go well (for anyone) and there are risks of escalation which the CCP leadership cannot control?"

Important data point. Does this mean China does not want to tell its people about the PLA’s first deadly clash in decades - because things did not go well (for anyone) and there are risks of escalation which the CCP leadership cannot control? https://t.co/H3b0iomkLw — Rory Medcalf (@Rory_Medcalf) June 17, 2020

Manoj Kewalramani of the Bangalore-based think-tank, The Takshashila Institution, explained how the relationship of the government with the public is very different in China and India.

“In India, there will be pressure from the public and the government is required to respond because of the way our system is. In China, the pressure will be from elites. The people might not know because the media is not talking about it. But PLA knows. The party elites know,” he said.

‘Should Not Even Expect China to Acknowledge Casualties’

Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, took to Twitter to tell that while he is aware that the Chinese side also suffered casualties, India should not ‘be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak'.

"Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing,” he tweeted.

Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

Manoj Kewalramani said this tweet is ‘the only real information we've got about the casualties.’

"“It is obvious they don’t want to raise the temperature higher.”" - Manoj Joshi, Chinese affairs expert and a distinguished fellow of the Observer Research Foundation

A few Indian publications mentioned that Indian intel agencies were looking at audio intercepts, visuals, and survivor reports to assess casualties on the Chinese side.

Kewalramani said, “I don’t think we should even expect them to, because it is really not part of traditional reporting culture to acknowledge casualties. The 1962 war casualties were acknowledged in an internal study in 1994. Till today, we don’t know how many people died in the war with Vietnam.”

“If in fact they announce the casualties in figures, then it is a strategic choice that the government is making to stoke public anger because you are actually departing from what is the norm. That is a purposeful step which is not like the common practice in India, where you need some degree of transparency,” he added.