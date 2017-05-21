Chinese javelin thrower Liu Shiying breaks Asian record

Tokyo, May 21 (IANS) Chinese javelin thrower Liu Shiying broke the women's Asian record en route to winning gold at the IAAF Golden Grand Prix Kawasaki meeting in Japan on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, achieved the wining mark of 66.47 metres with her third round effort, improving the Asian record of 66.13m set by compatriot Lyu Huihui who finished second at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous personal best of Liu, a silver medallist at the 2012 IAAF World Junior Championships, was 65.64m set last year.

Mitchell Kathryn of Australia finished second with a mark of 63.23m while Japan's Yuki Ebihara finished third at 60.63m.

