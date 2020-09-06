From Chinese hackers to Russian intelligence, race for COVID vaccine spurs grand new game of spy vs spy

Washington: Chinese intelligence hackers were intent on stealing coronavirus vaccine data, so they looked for what they believed would be an easy target. Instead of simply going after pharmaceutical companies, they conducted digital reconnaissance on the University of North Carolina and other schools doing cutting-edge research.

They were not the only spies at work. Russia's premier intelligence service, the SVR, targeted vaccine research networks in the United States, Canada and Britain, espionage efforts that were first detected by a British spy agency monitoring international fiber optic cables.

Iran, too, has drastically stepped up its attempts to steal information about vaccine research, and the United States has increased its own efforts to track the espionage of its adversaries and shore up its defenses.

In short, every major spy service around the globe is trying to find out what everyone else is up to.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted one of the fastest peacetime mission shifts in recent times for the world's intelligence agencies, pitting them against one another in a new grand game of spy versus spy, according to interviews with current and former intelligence officials and others tracking the espionage efforts.

Nearly all of the United States' adversaries intensified their attempts to steal American research while Washington, in turn, has moved to protect the universities and corporations doing the most advanced work. NATO intelligence, normally concerned with the movement of Russian tanks and terrorist cells, has expanded to scrutinize Kremlin efforts to steal vaccine research as well, according to a Western official briefed on the intelligence.

The contest is reminiscent of the space race, where the Soviet Union and America relied on their spy services to catch up when the other looked likely to achieve a milestone. But where the Cold War contest to reach the Earth's orbit and the moon played out over decades, the timeline to help secure data on coronavirus treatments is sharply compressed as the need for a vaccine grows more urgent each day.

"It would be surprising if they were not trying to steal the most valuable biomedical research going on right now," John C Demers, a top justice department official, said of China last month during an event held by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Valuable from a financial point of view and invaluable from a geopolitical point of view."

China's push is complex. Its operatives have also surreptitiously used information from the World Health Organisation to guide its vaccine hacking attempts, both in the United States and Europe, according to a current and a former official familiar with the intelligence.

It was not clear how exactly China was using its influential position in the WHO to gather information about vaccine work around the globe. The organisation does collect data about vaccines under development, and while much of it is eventually made public, Chinese hackers could have benefited by getting early information on what coronavirus vaccine research efforts the WHO viewed as most promising, according to a former intelligence official.

American intelligence officials learned about China's efforts in early February as the virus was gaining a foothold in the United States, according to current and former American officials. The CIA and other agencies closely watch China's moves inside international agencies, including the WHO.

The intelligence conclusion helped push the White House toward the tough line it adopted in May on the WHO, according to the former intelligence official.

Besides the University of North Carolina, Chinese hackers have also targeted other universities around the country and some may have had their networks breached, American officials said. Demers said in his speech that China had conducted "multiple intrusions" beyond what the justice department revealed in an indictment in July, which accused two hackers of working on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security spy service to pursue vaccine information and research from American biotechnology companies.

The FBI warned officials at UNC in recent weeks about the hacking attempts, according to two people familiar with the matter. The Chinese hacking teams were trying to break into the computer networks of the school's epidemiology department but did not infiltrate them.

Story continues