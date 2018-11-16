Chinese Envoy to India encourages Indian and Chinese students to study in each others' countries
Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui attended the China-India Youth dialogue in the national capital on Friday. After the event, he spoke about the educational opportunities for both Indian and Chinese students. He said, "We encourage more Indian students to study in China and more Chinese students to study in India. There're more than 20 Chinese universities teaching Hindi. We'll encourage more Indian universities and educational institutions to teach Chinese."