Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui participated in Holi celebrations in Delhi today. He celebrated this festival at the Chinese Embassy in Delhi. Almost everybody in the embassy enjoyed Holi by playing with colours. "It is a great way to connect with people with this festival of colours", said Ambassador Luo Zhaohui. He also spoke on matter of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar while talking to ANI.