Chinese Consul General in Kolkata pitches for bullet train between Kolkata-China

Observer Research Foundation held a Think Tank Conference on 'Connectivity, Trade Relations and Investment Opportunity Between China and Eastern India' in Kolkata on Thursday. Ma Zhanwu, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, teased the idea of a bullet train between Kolkata-China. Speaking after the event, the Consul General said, "An idea was proposed by scholars at a conference last week on having a bullet train going from Kunming in China to Kolkata via Dhaka and Myanmar. It'll shorten distance between Kolkata and some parts in China. It's a great idea in my opinion."