Chinese Casualties at Galwan: What We Know and What We Don’t

While reporting stories of the heroic courage displayed by 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent combat with the Chinese troops on 15 June, of talks between the commanders of both sides, clarifying details of what transpired that night in the Galwan valley, there has been a lot of vague accounts and tweaking of facts and numbers.

Till date, there has been no official confirmation from the Chinese side regarding the number of casualties.

However, Indian media - newspapers, TV channels and social media news platforms - have reported the information quoting Indian ‘sources’ but attributing it to the Chinese government.

‘Jawans Broke Necks of PLA Soldiers:’ Deccan Chronicle, Prabhat Khabar

‘Valiant jawans broke neck of PLA soldiers’ was the headline of a story in the Hyderabad edition of Deccan Chronicle written by journalist Vikram Sharma on 20 June.

The article states that using the most “primitive fight methods ever,” Indian soldiers, had launched the most brutal counter-attack against the Chinese troops after the Commanding Officer Col B Santosh Babu was killed.

“Some had their necks dangling from their bodies while those whose faces were smashed with stones were beyond recognition,” read the article.

Citing “inputs from multiple sources,” the article went on to detail how the Chinese troops had a “tough time handling the bodies of their soldiers, because many of whose limbs were broken or severed.”



The headline and the article however, failed to mention that there was no official confirmation in this regard.





On 21 June, a story by Ojaswi on the front page of Prabhat Khabar, read‘Bihar regiment Showed their Brutal Side, Snapped the Necks of 18 Chinese Soldiers.’

Without citing any source, the article talked of how the bodies of the Chinese soldiers were ‘beyond recognition.’ PLA soldiers in an attempt to escape from the Indian soldiers, had reportedly ran to the nearby mountains and so the Indian soldiers who were chasing them ended up in the custody of PLA.

‘Chinese Commanding Officer Among Those Killed:’ The Economic Times, NDTV

An article, titled ‘Colonel Babu Got Hit in the Head: A Detailed Account of the Brawl at Galwan With Chinese Soldiers’ published in The Economic Times had cited "debriefing of soldiers involved in the scuffle.