Chinese Army abducted 5 from Arunachal Pradesh claims Congress MLA

New Delhi, Sep 05: A Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh has said that five people have been abducted by the People's Liberation Army.

The MLA, Ninong Erin said that the five people had gone for fishing when they were abducted by the Chinese Army.

The five-Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam were reportedly abducted from the Sera 7 area under the Subansiri district along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ering told India Today TV that the Chinese Army has started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh after Ladakh and Doklam. He also said that the Chinese have crossed the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have again started creating a nuisance. Just like in Ladakh and Doklam, they have started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. It is proved that they have entered our side of the LAC, he further added.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina, the MLA said in a tweet.

The development comes in the wake of Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe at Moscow.

A source familiar with the developments told OneIndia that the Indian delegation strongly objected to the fresh attempt made by China to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. The delegation insisted on the resolution through talks.

What transpired at the Rajnath Singh-Wei Fenghe meeting at Moscow

The Indian side said that there should be restoration of status quo ante at all friction points in Eastern Ladakh.

Hours before the talks, Singh, in his address at the SCO ministerial meet, said peace and security in the region demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international rules.

