Chinese Apps Ban 'Was a Digital Strike', Says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, July 1: Union Law, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday claimed that India's move to ban 59 Chinese applications was a 'digital strike'. He said that India banned the Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen. The Union Minister even stated that India knows how to look in the eyes of those eyeing our borders and to protect countrymen.

Addressing a digital Bharatiya Janata Party rally in West Bengal, Prasad said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike." Adding more, he said, "India for peace but if somebody casts an evil eye we will give befitting reply." Mukul Rohatgi, Former Attorney General of India, Refuses to Appear for TikTok, Says He Won’t Appear for Chinese App Against Govt.

Apart from this, the Union Minister attacked the Communist Party of India for not criticising China. Prasad was expressing his opinion days after India banned 59 Chinese apps. The Indian government's move comes a fortnight after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi refused to appear for TikTok against government of India. The popular Chinese video-sharing social networking service was among the 59 applications that were banned by the government of India.