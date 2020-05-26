Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday ordered the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty.

Xi, 66 who is also the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the two-million-strong military with prospects of lifelong tenure in power, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and People's Armed Police Force during the current parliament session being held here.

Xi ordered the military to think about worst-case scenarios, scale up training and battle preparedness, promptly and effectively deal with all sorts of complex situations and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, without mentioning any specific issues that posed a threat to the country.

His comments came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs. The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.

The US-China military frictions were also on the rise with the US navy stepping its patrols in the disputed South China Sea as well as the Taiwan Straits. Washington and Beijing are also engaged in a war of words over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised the attempts of some US politicians to blame China for the pandemic. The US, he said, was pushing ties with China to "the brink of a new Cold War".

Hiked Defence Budget

On May 22, China, the second-largest military spender after the US, hiked its defence budget by 6.6 per cent to USD 179 billion, nearly three times that of India, the lowest increment in recent years amidst the massive disruption caused to the communist giant's economy by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese military has defended its increased budget, saying it is in line with the challenges faced by the country. The defence budget this year will be around 1.27 trillion yuan (USD 179 billion) against last year's 177.61 billion, up by 6.6 per cent, according to a draft submitted to the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday.

China has been facing new risks and challenges in its national defence in recent times, Defence Spokesman Wu Qian told the meeting, mainly referring to Taiwan where the government headed by President Tsai Ing-wen had last week challenged Beijing's assertions that it is a part of China.

By scale and allocation, the defence expenditure is based on China's economic development situation and national defence requirements, he told delegates at the Parliament session here, state-run Global Times reported.

From a domestic point of view, there have been multi-dimensional and complicated security risks, as there are more serious anti-secession missions, with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan relying on foreign forces, he said

China's homeland security and overseas interests are also facing some real threats, Wu said. China must have a clear mind when it comes to national defence and be prepared for danger in peacetime, he said.

An increase in defence expenditure is also needed so the Chinese military can fulfil more international responsibilities, Wu said, noting that as the Chinese military grows in strength, the international community is expecting it to provide more public security goods, he said.

In his meeting with a PLA delegation on Tuesday, Yi stressed on achieving the targets and missions of strengthening the national defence and armed forces for 2020, while maintaining effective epidemic control on a regular basis.

He listened to speeches by the military deputies on fulfilling epidemic control tasks, strengthening training amid the epidemic, and accelerating capacity building on biosecurity defence, among others.

