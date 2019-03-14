China's veto on Masood Azhar was expected: IHRC Head Basheer Naveed

China once again blocked India's attempt to designate Pakistan based-terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list. While speaking to ANI on the issue, Head of International Human Rights Council Basheer Naveed said, "It was expected that China will veto it, it is very sad that a person who has hijacked a plane and he is allegedly doing terrorist attack in the neighboring countries, why China is so interested? China is so afraid of project of CPEC he thinks that these terrorist may provide security to the CPEC areas only reason which I can see, or what is the reason behind it? Is China an Islamic country or fundamentalist country? Always support Pakistan in this way is very shameful act."