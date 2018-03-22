China's Trina Solar launches TrinaPro smart PV solution

Changzhou (China), March 22 (IANS) The world's largest solar photovoltaic (PV) maker, China's Trina Solar, on Thursday launched its smart PV solution -- TrinaPro -- that combines its solar modules with a solar tracker system and inverter.

According to the Chinese giant, which is the biggest supplier of solar PV modules to India, TrinaPro will help improve system stability with higher power generation and lower costs by reducing system losses.

This hi-tech product provides hardware and software integration that will result in "energy gain" of up to 30 per cent and reduce losses by 10 per cent through a ground mounted package that consists of smart modules, solar tracker and inverter.

According to a company release here, TrinaPro also includes "a floating solution that will cover several scenarios in terms of reservoir, lake, beach, etc".

Trina said it has come out with this innovation as an answer to the challenges facing the PV system in the form of "cost down bottlenecks".

"Though the past few years have seen the use of internet in the system, it is still not smart enough. There is scope for the inter-grid system to be smarter," Trina Solar

Vice President Yin Rongfang said at the launch.

"Besides, there are also issues of low reliability, as well as hardware and software mismatch," he added.

By digitalising operations and maintenance (O&M), TrinaPro will offer increased return on investment, according to the company.

"By interconnecting 'Edge Computing' and a smart O&M system on a cloud platform, TrinaPro can analyse and process data from the cloud to optimise the system's operation model and ensure that it runs smoothly and efficiently," a statement said.

At the event, Trina Chairman and CEO Gao Jifan said: "Although solar power is a junior participant in energy industry, it is one of the major elements to drive the future development of the whole industry."

Trina currently has about 20 per cent share in India's solar panels' market and has cumulatively supplied about 3 gigawatt (GW) of equipment to India.

