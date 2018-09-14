China's Trina Solar launches first PV home kit in India

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Trina Solar of China, the largest manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels globally and India's biggest supplier, launched its Trinahome product here on Friday as the countrys first solar home kit suitable for use in residences, SME establishments and other places like schools and hospitals.

Announcing the India launch of the home kit, Trina President (Global Sales) Yin Rong Fang said while Trinahome is currently being imported from China, the company aims to assemble it locally in the coming months.

The kit includes all the required solar rooftop components, includes modules, inverter, grid box and mounting system, and comes with a 25-year module performance warranty.

It is available in capacities of 3 kilowatt (Kw), 5 Kw and 10 Kw and has a dedicated app to enable customers to monitor power generation.

"Now that we have solidified our strong position in the utility segment of the market, we are moving into the household and SME (small and medium enterprises) sector with the launch of Trinahome in India," Yin said.

He said the company is in the process of identifying and approving local component suppliers, with the aim of assembling it in the country in the next four to six months.

"India is Trina's second largest market in Asia-Pacific and the third largest in the world. We far have cumulatively supplied 3.5 gigawat (GW) which is nearly 15 per cent of the country's total solar modules and panels," Yin said.

Responding to reporters' queries, Trina Solar India Director Gaurav Mathur said the price of the home kit would be announced soon.

"The company aims to capture 5-8 per cent of the country's total residential solar market," Mathur said.

Mathur noted that of the country's total solar energy capacity as at the end of July this year, 21.9 GW came from utility sources and only 1.2 GW from rooftop installations.

The Chinese company has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a manufacturing plant at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore. Around 90 acres of land have been earmarked for the proposed unit at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam district.

To a query on the company's manufacturing plans in India, Yin said: "The company is waiting for right policies so that manufacturing locally becomes more economically viable."

"Also, a manufacturing ecosystem is required like a developed supply chain to make the product cost-competitive."

The lack of a developed domestic supply chain means that production is not cost-competitive. Nearly 90 per cent of India's solar panels are imported, while Indian manufacturers have to depend on accessories from China.

--IANS

bc/nir