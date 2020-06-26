China's military provokes its neighbours, but the message is meant for the United States

In the same week that Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a deadly brawl, one of China's submarines cruised through the waters near Japan, prompting a scramble of aircraft and ships to track its furtive movements. Chinese fighter jets and at least one bomber buzzed Taiwan's territorial airspace almost daily.

With the world distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, China's military has encroached upon its neighbours' territories on several fronts throughout the spring and now into summer, flexing its military might in ways that have raised alarms across Asia and in Washington.

China's military assertiveness reflects a growing sense of confidence and capability, but also one of confrontation, particularly with the United States over the pandemic, the fate of Hong Kong and other issues that China considers central to its sovereignty and national pride.

China claims all of its recent operations are defensive, but each increases the risk of a military clash, whether intended or not. That appears to be what happened on the night of 15 June, when Chinese and Indian soldiers fought along their disputed border in the Himalayas.

It was the bloodiest clash on that frontier since 1967. According to Chinese analysts, Indian news reports and US intelligence reports, it also caused an undisclosed number of Chinese deaths, the country's first in combat since its war with Vietnam in 1979.

"I think the possibility of an accidental shot being fired is rising," Wu Shicun, president of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, said at a conference in Beijing this week, unveiling a report on US military activity in the region.

China has long acted forcefully to defend the country's territory and interests, but it is now operating with greater military firepower than ever before.

"Its power is growing at a much greater rate than the other regional powers," said Adam Ni, director at the China Policy Centre, a research organisation in Canberra, Australia. "This has really given Beijing more tools at its disposal to push its more assertive and aggressive agenda."

The increased operational tempo this year follows a military modernisation program that began in the 1990s and accelerated under China's ambitious and authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping. He steadily purged the military's top ranks of corrupt or insufficiently loyal officers and shifted the focus of the People's Liberation Army from heavy ground battles to more agile joint operations using air, naval and, increasingly, cyber weapons.

Xi has also made the military an even greater priority in the wake of the pandemic. China's premier, Li Keqiang, announced last month that the military budget would rise 6.6% this year, to nearly $180 billion, about a quarter of the US defence budget, even as overall government spending was set to decline because of the global economic slowdown.

At the National People's Congress, Xi noted the role the military played in Wuhan, where the outbreak began in China, and warned that the pandemic posed challenges to national security. The country, he said, should "step up preparations for military struggles, flexibly carry out actual military training, and comprehensively improve our military's ability to carry out military missions."

China's military is widely thought to remain far behind US armed forces, but it has caught up in some areas, including the expansion of its naval power and the deployment of anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles.

By the end of last year, China was believed to have at least 335 warships, more than the United States, which has 285, according to a report last month by the Congressional Research Service in Washington.

The report said China now posed "a major challenge to the US Navy's ability to achieve and maintain wartime control of blue-water ocean areas in the Western Pacific " the first such challenge the US Navy has faced since the end of the Cold War."

China has stepped up its military activity near Taiwan after the self-governing island's president, Tsai Ing-wen, won reelection in January by beating a candidate viewed as less hostile to Beijing.

One of China's two aircraft carriers cruised along the eastern coast of Taiwan in April, accompanied by five other warships. Chinese aircraft have repeatedly buzzed Taiwanese airspace in the last week, in what analysts said were tests of the island's defences. China plans to hold a military exercise in August that will reportedly simulate the seizure of Taiwan's Pratas Islands, a cluster of atolls known in Mandarin as the Dongsha Islands.

Story continues