China's Mars Rover Zhurong Beams Back Photos, Video From Red Planet

China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) first Mars rover, Zhurong made its successful landing on the red planet last week. The Tianwen-1 mission’s lander carrying the rover touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia on the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15. On Wednesday, the rover shared the first pictures it took of Mars.The picture shared by CNSA on its website shows a black and white image taken by an obstacle avoidance camera installed in front of Zhurong. The monochrome picture features a ramp on the lander that was unfolded on the surface of Mars in the foreground; while in the background, the rough Martian terrain is visible and the horizon of the planet looks spherical due to the wide-angle lens, mentions CNSA.

Another picture shared by the Zhurongwas a coloured photo taken by the navigation camera that is attached to the rear of the rover. Larger part of the photograph showed the solar panels and antenna of the rover, while the red soil and rocks on the Martian surface were visible in the background image.

Besides these two images, the Chinese rover also recorded a video showing how the lander and the rover separated from the orbiter during its historic landing.

Tianwen-1, which translates to “Quest for Heavenly Truth”, became the third mission this year to make its landing on the surface of the neighbouring planet. Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates also sent its first mission to Mars. The Hope Probe’s mission is to study the leakage of neutral atoms of hydrogen and oxygen into space which shows how Mars once had an abundance of water.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also sent its Perseverance rover to Mars in February this year. The American rover even carried a mini-helicopter called Ingenuity attached to its belly. Last month, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab even carried out the first flight test of Ingenuity on Mars.

Zhurong’s mission on Mars is similar to its international counterparts, to understand the planet better and look for signs of life.

