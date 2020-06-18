China's Disrepute In The World Is Blessing in Disguise For Indian Economy, Says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, June 18: Amid Indo-Sino border tensions in Ladakh and allegations on China for hiding information regarding coronavirus, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the world is now moving away from China which could be a blessing in disguise for India. Gadkari also stressed on the need to increase the country's quantum of exports. Chinese Company's Contract Cancelled by DFCCIL, an Indian Railways PSU, Citing 'Poor Progress'.

The Union Transport Minister stated, “Whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China, it's a blessing in disguise for Indian economy. A lot of people from different parts of the world want to deal with India.” He further added, “In this situation we need to increase our export and reduce import.” Earlier in the day, addressing a webinar on India's electric vehicle roadmap post COVID-19, the minister also said that the time has come that the country should not depend on China.

Nitin Gadkari's Statement:

Whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China, it's a blessing in disguise for Indian economy. A lot of people from different parts of the world want to deal with India, in this situation we need to increase our export& reduce import: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/6YMCI5pf7e — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Countries like, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia are holding China responsible for the outbreak of coronavirus. Australia had also demanded an independent coronavirus pandemic investigation. Last month reports also surfaced that Japan had announced to provide government subsidies to companies so they can diversify their supply chains away from China. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

China’s relations with India also hit rock bottom after Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory in Ladakh in May this year. Violent clashes also erupted between the armies of both the countries on June 15 in Galwan Valley. In the violent face-off, 20 Indian Army jawans, including a commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, were martyred. Meanwhile, there were also reports that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or severely injured in the clashes.

After the violent clashes in Galwan valley, calls for the boycott of Chinese products started gaining momentum in India. On Thursday, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking run by the Indian Railways terminated the contract with Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group Co. Ltd.