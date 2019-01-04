China willing to enhance coordination with India on global affairs

Beijing, Jan 4 (IANS) China on Friday said it stands ready to work with India to enhance communication and coordination on international affairs, to jointly safeguard the overall interests of the two countries and developing countries around the world.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a press briefing here in response to a question regarding comments on Sino-India ties made by an Indian official, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to reports, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh on Thursday said at the Indian Parliament that at a time of global uncertainty, "India-China relations are a factor of stability and the two countries must not allow their differences to become disputes".

He said the two countries were committed to giving full play to bilateral dialogue mechanisms to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas.

"China has taken note of relevant reports," said Lu, adding that the meeting between the heads of state of the two countries in Wuhan last year had charted the direction for the development of the bilateral relations, the report said.

Lu said under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, China-India relations had shown a momentum of comprehensive improvement and development, featuring frequent high-level contacts, closer exchanges in various fields and rapid development momentum of pragmatic cooperation.

Noting that China and India were each other's important neighbour as well as important emerging markets, Lu said healthy and stable China-India relations not only served the interests of the two countries and their people but were also beneficial to global peace and development.

