How China’s Walnut Trade Caught Up & Why J&K’s Is On The Decline

On a hot summer day in August 2011, 40-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Dar of Chanapora, Srinagar left his job at HDFC bank and started a walnut processing unit in South Kashmir’s Lassipora industrial area of Pulwama, 43 kilometres from Srinagar.

Within three years, Dar’s business dreams crashed, as for the first time, Californian walnuts were introduced into the Indian dry fruits market.

“In 2014, when Kashmir was ravaged by floods, the dry fruits distributors and dealers across India looked for an alternative and asked the government to import walnuts from California. Since then, Kashmiri walnuts have lost market value, and as a result, 10 out of 11 walnut processing units have turned sick in the Lassipora industrial estate,” lamented Dar, whose unit is also on the verge of turning sick.

Why Are Buyers Choosing Californian Walnuts Over Kashmiri Ones?

Once, Kashmir used to be the largest exporter of walnuts in India, but with time, the production depleted – the markets across India are now flooded with walnuts from California, Chile, Holland and Turkey. This has been a major cause of concern among local growers, dealers and exporters.

Dar says:

"“It is bizarre and deplorable that despite Kashmiri walnuts being organic, the inorganic Californian walnuts have entered the Indian market. The buyers are completely neglecting the medicinal values of the Kashmiri walnut and getting lured by the fancy packaging of the Californian walnut. In the Valley, the growers do not use fertilisers or pesticides, and this is why the Kashmiri walnuts have great nutritional value with tremendous health benefits.”"

India stands eighth in walnut production among other producers of the world. In India, Jammu & Kashmir account for a major part of the production of walnut in the country. The Valley produces about 60,000 tonnes from an area of 63,000 hectares.

In Kashmiri, walnuts are called ‘Douen’.

According to the Department of Horticulture, Kashmir, the share of walnut from the region towards the national production is 98 percent. The government continues to claim that 80 percent of walnuts produced in India come from the villages of Kashmir, and the kernels produced from Kashmiri walnuts are considered to be among the world’s best.

‘Export Earnings From Walnuts Have Been Stagnant’

Dar, however, has managed to figure out three reasons for the decline in demand for Kashmiri walnuts.

“Firstly, there is a lack of advanced horticultural policies from the government which includes the concept of high density planting, which means more production on less land; secondly, the lack of market intervention scheme which would have fetched growers the satisfactory rates and avoid possible losses; and thirdly, the lack of fruit mandis in the Kashmir Valley which cause price fluctuations and prevent growers from getting good rates.”

Kashmiri walnuts are exported in the form of nuts as well as kernels. For the last few years, the export earnings have been stagnant.

Dar, who is also the general secretary of the Kashmir Chamber of Horticulture & Agriculture Association, said that, during 2016-17, the total walnut production in Kashmir was 2.66 lakh metric tonnes; in 2017-18 the production did not increase by much and touched 2.75 lakh metric tonnes, and in 2018-19, the production sluggishly inched towards 2.79 lakh metric tons.

Apple production on the other hand was previously 19 lakh metric tonnes, and now it has increased to 23 lakh metric tonnes.

Problems That Plague Kashmir’s Walnut Industry

In July 2010, Javed Hussain Kumar completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from the University of Pune and established his own walnut processing unit in Lassipora, Pulwama.

Interestingly, Kumar’s is the lone survivor among all 11 walnut processing units inside the Lassipora industrial estate. “My unit is also under stress but I have managed to survive because the walnut business is my ancestral job. My family helped me a lot to come out of this stress. Last year I suffered 15 lakh rupees loss and I was forced to sell stocks at minimal rates,” said Kumar.

He, however, highlighted the major problems which plague the walnut industry in Kashmir:

